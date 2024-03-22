Art & Entertainment

Prabhu Deva Set To Collaborate With A R Rahman After 25 Years; First Look Poster Of 'ARRPD6' Unveiled

Prabhu Deva and A R Rahman are set to collaborate once again after 25 years. The first look poster of their untitled project was unveiled recently.

22 March 2024
Whenever A R Rahman and Prabhu Deva have collaborated, the work that has come out of their collaboration ends up becoming a hit. The duo has given the audience some of the most iconic works in cinema. Now, after a hiatus of 25 years, this hit machine is set to collaborate once again. The first look of their upcoming work was revealed, and fans cannot contain their excitement.

Taking to his social media, Prabhu Deva shared the announcement with his fans. He shared the first look poster of the upcoming film. The interesting poster shows a cutout of Deva in his signature pose. Behind him, a silhouette of Rahman is visible in the flames. Sharing the poster, he tagged the cast and crew of the project.

Take a look at the poster here.

The poster has fetched over 25K likes. Fans have been pouring love in the comments. Many are talking about how excited they are to see them collaborate once again. Reacting to the poster, one fan said, “Wow.. fantabulous update.. been waiting for decades for this combo.. kudos to director and producer for bringing them together again.” A second fan commented, “Yeah…but miss the combo of Prabudeva sir and Vadivelu sir.” A third fan mentioned, “Can't wait to see my fav childhood combo again sir.”

The untitled project has tentatively been titled ‘#arrpd6’. The film has been written and directed by debutante Manoj MS. It will star Prabhu Deva, Yogi Babu, Aju Varghese, and Arjun Ashokan in lead roles. A R Rahman will be composing the music for the film. The film will be produced by Manoj MS, Divya Manoj, Dr Praveen Elak.

