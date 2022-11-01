Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

A Good Film Is A Promo By Itself, Says Ajith, Ruling Out Joining 'Thunivu' Road Show

Actor Ajith Kumar has put to rest rumours that there was a possibility of him attending the promotions of his upcoming film, 'Thunivu'.

Ajith Kumar In Thunivu
Ajith Kumar In Thunivu Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 2:30 pm

Actor Ajith Kumar has put to rest rumours that there was a possibility of him attending the promotions of his upcoming film, 'Thunivu'. 

Recently, social media was abuzz with rumours that talks were on with the actor to make him attend some of the promotional events of director H Vinoth's heist thriller, 'Thunivu', in which Ajith Kumar plays the lead. 

The rumours suggested that if Ajith gave his nod to such a request, the audio launch would be held at the Jawaharlal Indoor Stadium. 

However, the actor's publicist tweeted the actor's quote that read, "A good film is promotion by itself!! Unconditional Love! Ajith", hinting that the actor was not going to depart from his regular practice of skipping all promotional events of his own films. 

Only recently, Malayalam actress Manju Warrier, who plays the female lead in 'Thunivu', began dubbing for it.

'Thunivu', the final schedule of which was shot in Bangkok, was initially referred to as AK61. The film has a plot that is believed to revolve around a bank heist.

It is scheduled to release for Pongal next year and is expected to take on Vijay's 'Varisu' at the box office.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Tamil Movie Tamil Cinema Actor/Actress Kollywood Chennai Box Office Collection Bangkok Dubbing Ajith Kumar Chennai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

JFC Beat NEU To Win First Match Of ISL 2022

JFC Beat NEU To Win First Match Of ISL 2022

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It