Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

76th BAFTA: Prince William And Kate Middleton Top Up Procession Of Celebs At The Film Awards

Home Art & Entertainment

76th BAFTA: Prince William And Kate Middleton Top Up Procession Of Celebs At The Film Awards

The 2023 BAFTA Film Awards kicked off at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday evening with the arrival of the Prince and Princess of Wales (William and Kate) on the red carpet, reports 'Variety'.

Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 3:19 pm

The 2023 BAFTA Film Awards kicked off at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday evening with the arrival of the Prince and Princess of Wales (William and Kate) on the red carpet, reports 'Variety'.

The royals were the last to arrive, says 'Variety', following a parade of nominees, presenters and guests, notably Michelle Yeoh, Eddie Redmayne, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana DeBose and Daryl Mccormack.

Kate paired a floor-length white Alexander McQueen dress, which she has worn previously, with black gloves and gold earrings. When the royal couple walked in, many of the people gathered outside shouted "We love you, Kate".

Other attendees on the red carpet included Angela Bassett, Jessica Henwick, Patrick Stewart, Emma Thompson and fashion designer Vera Wang.

Yeoh, Curtis, Bassett, McCormack and Henwick were among the stars battling it out for an award, with Yeoh and Curtis nominated for their turns in 'Everything Everywhere All At Once', Bassett was in the running for Best Supporting Actress for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and Henwick nominated for her short 'Bus Girl'.

McCormack was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for 'Good Luck To You, Leo Grande' and co-star Thompson for Best Actress.

DeBose won last year for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 'West Side Story' and Redmayne for a Best Actor gong in 2014 for 'The Theory of Everything'.

Inside the hall, BAFTA welcomed the largest number of guests to ever attend the ceremony in a slightly more cramped setting than years past, notes 'Variety'. But all was forgotten the moment DeBose set foot on stage, bringing down the house with a show-stopping song-and-dance number that set an uplifting, youthful tone for the awards that hasn't exactly been the norm at the BAFTAs.

Inside the auditorium, guests remarked on the new venue, where a number of drinks receptions were organised across the Royal Festival Hall's many floors. Most couldn't help but draw comparisons to the grandeur of the Royal Albert Hall, the stately home of the film awards in previous years.

But the prospect of not having to hop on a bus or cab to attend the post-ceremony dinner is appealing to most people (since it will also be held inside the venue), and there's a modern, intimate feeling to the Southbank that's promising, adds 'Variety'.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Prince William Kate Middleton 76th BAFTA Film Awards Royal Festival Hall Prince And Princess Of Wales Michelle Yeoh Eddie Redmayne
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Adrien Brody Plays 'Relatable' Masculinity Cult Leader in 'Manodrome'

Adrien Brody Plays 'Relatable' Masculinity Cult Leader in 'Manodrome'

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme