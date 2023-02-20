76th BAFTA: Indian Film 'All That Breathes' Loses To 'Navalny' In Best Documentary Race

Indian hopes at the ongoing 76th edition of the BAFTA came crashing down as the Indian documentary "All That Breathes" lost the Best Documentary honour to "Navalny".



"All That Breathes", which has been internationally co-produced, has been directed by Shaunak Sen. The film's intricately layered portrait reveals an evolving city and a fraternal relationship bonded by purpose as it follows siblings Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who rescue and treat injured birds. The film was the only Indian nomination at the BAFTAs this year.



Talking about the winning title, "Navalny" has been directed by Daniel Roher, and revolves around Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny and events related to his poisoning and the subsequent investigation into the poisoning.



The film premiered on January 25, 2022, at the Sundance Film Festival as the final title in the US Documentary Competition section, where it won the Festival Favourite Award and the Audience Award for the US Documentary Competition.



The BAFTA awards are being held at the Royal Festival Hall in London and are being streamed live on Lionsgate Play.