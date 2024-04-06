5 Female Dominated Films By Ektaa Kapoor Which Made A Distinct Mark On Audience’s Hearts

The last film on the list is ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’, which did exceedingly well in film festivals and on OTT as well. It may not have done too good at the box-office, but it did manage to win hearts of audiences. The film depicts the secret lives of four women in pursuit of their independence. Even when faced with overwhelming difficulties and challenges, they manage to find their way to claiming their dreams by modest acts of courage. The film was well praised for its narrative, and it debuted at the Tokyo and Mumbai Film Festivals, where it received the Spirit of Asia Prize and the Oxfam Award for Best Film on Gender Equality. The film garnered two nominations for the 63rd Filmfare Awards, including Best Film (Critics) and Best Supporting Actress for Ratna Pathak Shah.