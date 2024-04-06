5 Female Dominated Films By Ektaa Kapoor Which Made A Distinct Mark On Audience’s Hearts

In the male-dominated entertainment industry, Ektaa Kapoor stands out as of the very few distinct names who has always hit the right chord. She has always achieved success with her female-led, high-content films. Be it box-office or the audience’s hearts, Ektaa Kapoor has made waves everywhere. Her films have always had a strong concept and a many of them end up saying a women’s story from a women’s perspective, which not many other production houses are able to do.
Here are a few of her recent films that prove why Ektaa Kapoor is one of the very few when it comes to leading the way forward for female-oriented subjects:
1. ‘Crew’
The recently released ‘Crew’ starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon from Ektaa Kapoor’s venture is making waves across the globe. The film comes as the biggest commercial family entertainer, and Ektaa Kapoor has again proved her mettle as the film has packed a solid punch across the globe. The film has been amassing big moolah from not just India but even across the globe.
2. ‘Veere Di Wedding’
‘Veere Di Wedding’, starring the ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania, Swara Bhaskar and others, is the second film on the list, which proves Ektaa’s dominance when it comes to female-based subjects. The film portrays the narrative of love and friendship, and it has captured the hearts of the viewers. The film ran for six weeks in cinemas and made whopping box-office numbers of Rs 80 crores.
3. ‘Udta Punjab’
While ‘Udta Punjab’ had Shahid Kapoor in the lead, one cannot deny the strong performances of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt in the film. The film tells the story of the drug problem in the state of Punjab and the influence of drugs on the youth of the northern regions of the country, and the strong characters were given to Kareena and Alia. The film roared louder at the box-office, with collections of Rs 60 crores.
4. ‘The Dirty Picture’
Ektaa Kapoor revived the trend of female-oriented films in Indian cinema with ‘The Dirty Picture’. The film starring Vidya Balan made the entire nation go gaga over it, and everyone presented the bold and female-dominating subjects from Ektaa Kapoor, who gave Indian cinema its very first Rs 100 crore film in female-oriented subjects.
5. ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’
The last film on the list is ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’, which did exceedingly well in film festivals and on OTT as well. It may not have done too good at the box-office, but it did manage to win hearts of audiences. The film depicts the secret lives of four women in pursuit of their independence. Even when faced with overwhelming difficulties and challenges, they manage to find their way to claiming their dreams by modest acts of courage. The film was well praised for its narrative, and it debuted at the Tokyo and Mumbai Film Festivals, where it received the Spirit of Asia Prize and the Oxfam Award for Best Film on Gender Equality. The film garnered two nominations for the 63rd Filmfare Awards, including Best Film (Critics) and Best Supporting Actress for Ratna Pathak Shah.