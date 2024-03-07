5 Bollywood Actors Who Are Ardent Nature Lovers

In the hustle and bustle of Bollywood, where glitz and glamour often take centre stage, there exists a group of actors who are not just entertainers but also ardent advocates for nature and environmental conservation. These actors have time and again not just spoken about conserving nature but have also talked about how we must preserve of environment so that our children’s children could also enjoy nature in the same pristine way that our ancestors enjoyed it.
Let’s delve into the lives of these green warriors who are making a significant impact beyond the silver screen.
1. Jackie Shroff
Fondly known as the ‘Bhidu’ of Bollywood, Jackie Shroff’s love for nature is as legendary as his on-screen charisma. From advocating for organic farming to promoting wildlife conservation, Shroff’s affinity for the environment is deeply ingrained. He has been involved in numerous tree plantation drives and has lent his voice to campaigns against deforestation and habitat destruction. Shroff’s unwavering commitment to nature serves as an inspiration for generations to come.
Advertisement
2. Amit Sadh
Known for his versatile roles, Amit Sadh’s love for nature transcends his on-screen persona. From trekking in the Himalayas to exploring the dense forests of India, Sadh’s Instagram feed is proof of his profound connection with the outdoors. He often uses his platform to raise awareness about environmental issues and encourages his fans to embrace a sustainable lifestyle.
3. Randeep Hooda
Renowned for his intense performances, Randeep Hooda is equally passionate about wildlife conservation. As the ambassador of several wildlife organizations, including the Wildlife Trust of India, Hooda has been actively involved in campaigns to protect endangered species and their habitats. His commitment to the cause goes beyond lip service, as he has been spotted participating in rescue operations and advocating for stricter wildlife protection laws.
Advertisement
4. Dia Mirza
Beauty with a purpose, Dia Mirza is not only a talented actress but also a staunch environmentalist. As the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India, Mirza has been a vocal advocate for sustainable living practices and climate action. Her initiatives range from promoting eco-friendly fashion to spearheading tree plantation drives across the country. Mirza’s dedication to conservation has earned her accolades both within and outside the film industry.
Advertisement
5. John Abraham
Beyond his macho image on screen, John Abraham is deeply committed to environmental causes. An avid cyclist and fitness enthusiast, Abraham has championed various initiatives promoting clean energy and sustainable mobility. He has been instrumental in raising awareness about air pollution and has actively supported campaigns for cleaner, greener cities. Abraham’s passion for the environment extends to his personal life, where he practices eco-friendly habits and encourages others to do the same.