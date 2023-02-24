5 Actors Who Made Their Power-Packed Web Series Debut With Disney+ Hotstar

They make you laugh. They make you cry. They make you feel loved. They take you through a rollercoaster of emotions when they perform. Bringing to you a variety of talent across different stories, genres, characters, these are the actors who made their debut on web series with Disney+ Hotstar and their character is now loved by everyone across the globe.

Aditya Roy Kapur (Shaan Sengupta, ‘The Night Manager’)

We can’t stop raving about this charming star and his acting prowess in the much-loved series, ‘The Night Manager’. Grabbing eyeballs for his performance and praises for the show, Aditya Roy Kapur’s screen presence leaves us awestruck and wanting for more. His digital debut as ‘The Night Manager’ continues to entertain and mesmerise us.

Ajay Devgn (Rudra, ‘Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness’)

Known for his intensity and versatility, Ajay Devgn is indeed one of the finest actors in our country today. He made his debut with popular thriller series, ‘Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness’ and captivated the audiences with his aura and brilliant performance as supercop Rudraveer Singh. Recently, Rudra received the award for Best web series at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023.

Sushmita Sen, the eternal beauty has always captivated us with her aura and acting prowess. She made an impact on us with her digital debut as ‘Aarya’ in a never seen before avatar and we can’t wait to see her yet again in Season 3.

Malaika Arora (‘Moving In With Malaika’)

Malaika Arora, the ultimate glam queen of Bollywood never fails to break the glam meter with her flawless style. But wait, there’s more to her than you can see! ‘Moving In With Malaika’ gave us a chance to witness her true qualities up close and personal. This was a first, where the audience could see her in all her glory, allowing her authentic self to shine through. Showcasing her true self, Malaika shut down trolls in her quintessential Arora style and opened up about her life.

Bhuvan Bam the sensational youth icon who took the YouTube world by storm, made his digital Debut with Hotstar Specials, ‘Taaza Khabar’! With his classic BB style, he showcased his catchy and witty content that left us thoroughly entertained.