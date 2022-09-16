4 Romantic Onscreen Jodis To Watch Out For As You Enjoy This Rainy Weather

With rains pouring heavily in Mumbai, the season of love is in full flow. A supply of munchies and a great selection of movies are sure to make for the perfect evening. Here are some romantic jodis from films that you and your partner must enjoy together:

The bad-boy Kabir and Preethi’s tumultuous love (‘Kabir Singh’)

Kabir Singh became the talk of the town for being jam-packed with drama, action, and, of course, plenty of romance. It’s the story of a brilliant but volatile Kabir falling in love with the girl next-door Preethi, and the hurdles they faced during their relationship. The tumultuous love between Kabir and Preethi is likely to give you those tingly sparks while keeping you at the edge of your seat!

Rocky and Reena’s thrilling mafia romance (‘KGF’)

If you love mafia romances, you are sure to love KGF! This blockbuster is about Rocky, a young man and his pursuit of power and fortune to fulfil a promise made to his dying mother that leads him to Mumbai resulting in his involvement with the infamous gold mafia. In this journey, he meets and falls in love with Reena Desai, and we get to watch an epic romance!

Gautham and Yamini’s love story full of hurdles (‘World Famous Lover’)

Turbulent love and unrequited love are top romance preferences and World Famous Lover offers us both! As he writes his romance piece, Gautham, an aspiring writer, walks us through his own love life. Experience his failures and rejections in his relationships with Yamini and Iza as you travel down memory lane with him. But don’t worry, he does get his happily ever after!

Pia and Rancho’s romance will tickle your funny bones (‘3 Idiots)

Rom-coms are the most loved romance genre, and this global hit proves the point. 3 Idiots is a movie that will make you cry buckets and leave you in splits. The movie displays epic friendship and even an epic romance. Watch this movie for the hilarious ups and downs that Pia and Rancho face in their quirky yet relatable love story.