29th Annual SAG Awards: 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' Dominates; Check Complete List Of Winners 

The 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held on Sunday night at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles with an aim to honour the year's best acting performances. While 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' dominated by taking home four awards, ‘The White Lotus’ picked up the Ensemble Cast win in the Drama category, in the television category with ‘Abbott Elementary’ winning in the Comedy section.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards was streamed on Netflix's official YouTube channel.

Check out the full list of winners here:

1. Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series - Sam Elliott ('1883')

2. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series - Jessica Chastain ('George and Tammy')

3. Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series - Jeremy Allen White ('The Bear')

4. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series - Jean Smart ('Hacks')

5. Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series - 'Abbott Elementary'

6. Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series - Jason Bateman ('Ozark')

7. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series - Jennifer Coolidge ('The White Lotus')

8. Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series - 'The White Lotus'

9. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role - Jamie Lee Curtis ('Everything Everywhere All At Once')

10. Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role - Ke Huy Quan ('Everything Everywhere All At Once')

11. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role - Michelle Yeoh ('Everything Everywhere All At Once')

12. Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role - Brendan Fraser ('The Whale')

13. Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture - 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'

14. Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture - 'Top Gun: Maverick'

15. Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series - 'Stranger Things'