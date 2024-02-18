Serving as the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010, Prince William is a frequent attendee at the annual awards. Often accompanying him is Princess Kate. Just last year itself, they also foresaw a wonderful tribute given to the late Queen, who had passed away a few months before the celebrated night. Dame Helen Mirren led the tribute and said, “Your Majesty, you were our nation’s leading star. On behalf of BAFTA, thank you for all that you have done for our film and television industry.” Prince William and Kate seemed touched by the words and were observed applauding.