‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’: 5 Reasons Why Rajan Shahi’s Family Drama Is A Must Watch

Rajan Shahi’s ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, which is produced under the banner of Director’s Kut Production, went on-air in 2009 with Akshara and Naitik leading the front, and now 13 years later their grandkids have taken the story forward. It is not just one of the longest-running shows on Indian television but also one of the most loved shows because without the audience’s love it would not have been easy to keep it running.

If you are already a fan of the show, great, if you’re just catching up to it, here are five reasons why you must watch it now:

The Lead Pair

The very handsome Harshad Chopda and the adorable Pranali Rathod are the lead pair currently in the show. Their sizzling chemistry has made the audience fall in love with them and why not. After all, they set the screen on fire every time they come together.

Family Values

The show has always been about family, family values, and relationships. Nothing comes before one’s family in the show even if it means that the person themselves has to go through the worst. Also, the show has time and again portrayed that even if you go against the family to do the right thing, at the end of the day they will come back to you because no one can understand you as they do.

The Twists

Since the very first episode till now, the show has managed to keep the audience on the edge of their seats by introducing various twists and turns. Though we know that at the end they will come together, it’s interesting to see how everything unfolds.

Relatable Content

It won’t be wrong to call the show an institution as it has managed to keep the audience hooked for the past thirteen years. And since it is based completely on the families, they have tried to deal with issues in every aspect of an Indian household, making it very relatable.

Captain Of The Ship

The captain of the ship is Rajan Shahi, who by his sheer passion towards his work has managed to steer the show for so long. And it’s his magical touch that the show is still able to strike the right chord with the audience.