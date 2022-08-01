‘Wink Girl’ Priya Prakash Varrier: I've Been A Victim Of Cyber Harassment And Bullying

Actress Priya Prakash Varrier has been made brand ambassador for the Cyber Crime Awareness Campaign ‘Trapped.Zone’ during an event in New Delhi. The purpose of the awareness campaign is to alert the youth against the potential threat from the dark side of the web and sensitise them with regard to their personal security.

Varrier has recently finished shooting for a movie titled ‘Love Hackers’, which deals with the dark web and cyber criminals. Directed by Mayank Srivastava, she will be seen playing a cybercrime victim in the film.

Varrier, who became an internet sensation after her wink video went viral all over, speaks up from experience after becoming the brand ambassador. She says, "I feel honoured to be a part of this campaign. It is actually very personal to me because all these years whatever recognition I have got in my life is because of the internet and social media. I have personally been a victim of cyber harassment and bullying because it's a part of my profession. So we go through trolling, memes and whatnot every day."

"There is a need to be more vigilant in the virtual world. Before updating anything on social media and starting a video chat with anyone, think a little that why are you uploading a photo or videos. It is important for people to be aware of cybercrime and the dark web, only then will they be able to escape from the criminals of the virtual world," she adds.

Rajesh Agarwal, Secretary, of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, was the chief guest at the program. With this, the University and Skill Expo 2022 was started under the joint aegis of the Federation for World Academics and Aap Ki Baat, in which many renowned universities and sector skill councils from across the country participated. At the same time, the Vice Chancellors, directors and people of the industry from various universities discussed various topics at the conference.