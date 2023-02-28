Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

'We Don't Talk Anymore' Hitmaker Charlie Puth To Host 1st Live Stream Event On March 25

Home Art & Entertainment

'We Don't Talk Anymore' Hitmaker Charlie Puth To Host 1st Live Stream Event On March 25

Grammy-nominated singer-composer Charlie Puth, who is known for his ability to create music out of anything, is set to host his first live stream event. The event will be broadcast simultaneously worldwide on Charlie Puth's official fan communication platform, 'humy', on March 25.

Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 6:12 pm

Grammy-nominated singer-composer Charlie Puth, who is known for his ability to create music out of anything, is set to host his first live stream event. The event will be broadcast simultaneously worldwide on Charlie Puth's official fan communication platform, 'humy', on March 25.

It will include song performances and interactive elements.

Charlie is known to craft many tracks which range from groovy to earworms. His collaboration with Selena Gomez titled 'We Don't Talk Anymore' has sort of become the move-on anthem for those who are still nursing their broken hearts.

He also co-wrote and produced The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber's record-breaking single 'Stay' which quickly become one of the biggest songs of 2021 and holds the title for the longest-reigning No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and the first to lead it for double-digits - spending a total of eleven weeks at the top of the chart.

The fan live stream on Charlie's platform will be hosted by MIXI Inc.

Tags

Art & Entertainment We Don't Talk Anymore Charlie Puth Hitmaker Live Streaming Singer Composer Fan Communication Humy
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying In Jail: Sisodia's Message To Delhiites

False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying In Jail: Sisodia's Message To Delhiites

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM