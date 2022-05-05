Thursday, May 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Was That Will Smith?' Chris Rock Asks After Dave Chappelle Gets Attacked On Stage

A person can be seen jumping onto the stage and attacking Chappelle before the tape cuts off in a brief footage from the event.

'Was That Will Smith?' Chris Rock Asks After Dave Chappelle Gets Attacked On Stage
Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 May 2022 10:59 pm

On Tuesday night, comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage in Los Angeles while performing at a Netflix Is A Joke event. A man can be seen jumping onto the stage and attacking Chappelle before the tape cuts off in a brief footage from the event. The majority of stories of the incident, according to The Independent, came from reporters who were present at the time. 

"He was finishing up his act when a guy jumped on-stage and lunged at him, knocking him to the floor," said US reporter Sharon Carpenter on social media. The man was then detained by security and his entourage, while Chappelle joked about his being 'stomped' backstage, according to the Independent.

In numerous videos published on social media, Chappelle appears to jest after the event, saying "It was a trans dude," alluding to the issue he was engaged in last October, when his Netflix special ‘The Closer’ was accused of being transphobic. 

Related stories

'Things Happen,' Says AR Rahman On Will Smith's Oscar Slap Controversy

Chris Rock's Mother Reacts To Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Will Smith-Jada Pinkett Smith's Marriage In Trouble?

Other publications, such as the Daily Mail, said that comedian Chris Rock stepped on stage after the event and asked, "Was that Will Smith?" in a jab at the actor who made headlines this year by slapping Rock on stage at the Oscars.

Twitter user @ab_a_w_p also provided a video of the attacker being treated on a stretcher after the concert. The attacker's identity has yet to be revealed by the authorities. 

The event, which featured prominent names like Pete Davidson, Snoop Dogg, Seth Rogan, and Bill Burr, was hosted at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Will Smith Chris Rock Dave Chappelle Dave Chappelle Gets Attacked On Stage Attack Los Angeles Sharon Carpenter The Closer Dave Chappelle Chris Rock Will Smith India Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

All You Need To Know About Johnny Depp And Amber Heard’s Ongoing Libel Trial

All You Need To Know About Johnny Depp And Amber Heard’s Ongoing Libel Trial

KGF 2 Box Office: The Film Crosses 'RRR' To Become Second Highest Grossing Film In India

KGF 2 Box Office: The Film Crosses 'RRR' To Become Second Highest Grossing Film In India