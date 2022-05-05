'Was That Will Smith?' Chris Rock Asks After Dave Chappelle Gets Attacked On Stage

On Tuesday night, comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage in Los Angeles while performing at a Netflix Is A Joke event. A man can be seen jumping onto the stage and attacking Chappelle before the tape cuts off in a brief footage from the event. The majority of stories of the incident, according to The Independent, came from reporters who were present at the time.

"He was finishing up his act when a guy jumped on-stage and lunged at him, knocking him to the floor," said US reporter Sharon Carpenter on social media. The man was then detained by security and his entourage, while Chappelle joked about his being 'stomped' backstage, according to the Independent.

In numerous videos published on social media, Chappelle appears to jest after the event, saying "It was a trans dude," alluding to the issue he was engaged in last October, when his Netflix special ‘The Closer’ was accused of being transphobic.

Other publications, such as the Daily Mail, said that comedian Chris Rock stepped on stage after the event and asked, "Was that Will Smith?" in a jab at the actor who made headlines this year by slapping Rock on stage at the Oscars.

Twitter user @ab_a_w_p also provided a video of the attacker being treated on a stretcher after the concert. The attacker's identity has yet to be revealed by the authorities.

The event, which featured prominent names like Pete Davidson, Snoop Dogg, Seth Rogan, and Bill Burr, was hosted at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.