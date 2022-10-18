‘Uunchai’ Trailer: Sooraj Barjatya Moves Out Of Family Dramas For Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa

Rajshri Productions' ambitious project ‘Uunchai’ has finally come out with its trailer today and has lived up to the hype and anticipation that has surrounded the film since its inception. The film’s trailer delivers on its promise of noteworthy performances by its legendary star cast, as well as packs in a surprise in terms of genre from director Sooraj Barjatya.

Rajshri is hailed for family films, but this time they’ve moved slightly away from family dramas but ensured that familial bonds are intact in every frame of the movie.

For the unversed, Sooraj Barjatya debuted with ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ in 1989, and then went on to give hit after hit with ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’, ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’, ‘Vivaah’ and ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, and many others. He even gave a few smaller films in between, which didn’t turn out to be that great at the box-office. He now returns to the big screen after 7 years with ‘Uunchai’.

Though known for larger-than-life sets, costume dramas and musicals, Sooraj Barjatya has chosen a different mood of filmmaking with ‘Uunchai’. The film's trailer takes you on a road trip from Delhi to the Himalayas in Nepal. And how! Check out the trailer right here:

‘Uunchai’, one of 2022’s biggest and most awaited releases, boasts of a legendary ensemble, a seasoned director, an iconic production house and a story whose heartbeat is friendship. The film’s tagline – Friendship Was Their Only Motivation is the backbone of the film’s trailer that opens with the reveal that Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa are longtime friends. A song celebrating Danny’s birthday has a foot-tapping number with the foursome dancing and having the time of their lives. But soon, everything changes as Danny passes away.

The trailer establishes Danny’s wish to take his friends to the Everest Base Camp, wanting to relive his childhood with his friends. Post Danny’s death, the three friends of ‘Uunchai’ – Amitabh, Anupam and Boman decide to take the trek in his memory. The trailer underlines how difficult it will be for these 65 plus men to take this challenging trek.

Parineeti Chopra’s character who is a trek guide, is seen explaining the difficulties of the trek but unsure of the trio’s possibility of completing the trek. Neena Gupta plays Boman Irani’s wife and lends beauty and grace to her character. Sarika’s role remains a mystery. The trailer finishes with a dose of nostalgia, as Big B’s voice echoes – Bhupen Ka Favourite Gaana, and Rajshri’s classic – Yeh Jeewan Hai fills the background.

‘Uunchai’s trailer has received a warm and positive response. ‘Uunchai’ is Rajshri’s most ambitious film to date. Shot at 17000 plus feet above sea level, with a senior star cast, ‘Uunchai’s visuals deserve an applause.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, produced by his home production, Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media, ‘Uunchai’ will be releasing in theatre on November 11.