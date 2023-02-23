'The Mandalorian' Producer Says Team Had Perfect Understanding Of Fan Psyche

Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Dave Filoni, the executive producer of the streaming series 'The Mandalorian', which is returning with its third season, has shared that the team working on the third season comprised crew members who had perfect understanding of the mindset of the fans of the show.

The Mandalorian
The Mandalorian IANS

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 11:36 pm

The recently released trailer has generated immense excitement among fans for the next instalment of the popular franchise.

'The Mandalorian' has been a massive hit since its 2020 release, captivating audiences and dominating pop culture.

Dave said: "We have some really good Jedis working on the series. The people working on this season feel just like the way fans do. The legacy of the show means something. For a generation of kids, Grogu represents something that R2 represented to me."

The new season has been directed by a group including Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey, and Bryce Dallas Howard. Jon Favreau serves as showrunner, with Pedro Pascal returning to the titular role of Din Djarin.

Other actors who will be featured include Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Katee Sackhoff, Amy Sedaris, and Emily Swallow.

The series, which has become even more expansive with an expanding cast featuring characters such as Boba Fett, Grogu, Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan Kryze, and Luke Skywalker, will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on March 1.

