Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'The Kashmir Files', 'Campus Diaries' Top IMDb Top 10 Films, Web Series

The Internet Movie Database, better known as IMDb, has released its list of the Top 10 most popular Indian films and web series of the first half of 2022.

Posters Of 'Campus Diaries', 'The Kashmir Files'
Posters Of 'Campus Diaries', 'The Kashmir Files' IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 11:07 am

The Internet Movie Database, better known as IMDb, has released its list of the Top 10 most popular Indian films and web series of the first half of 2022, with Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' and the MX Player web series, 'Campus Diaries', topping it in their respective categories.



Rather than base its rankings on box-office collections, small statistical samplings, or reviews from professional critics, IMDb draws on IMDbPro data on page views of IMDb users in India.



In the movies list, 'The Kashmir Files', the surprise hit of the year, is followed by the epic period dramas from the South, the Yash-starrer 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' and S.S. Rajamouli's 'RRR', in the second and third spots.

Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' shares the fourth position with the Tamil action thriller 'Vikram', starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Faahad Faasil. The other movies in the list are the Amitabh Bachchan-led 'Jhund', Akshay Kumar's 'Samrat Prithviraj', Ajay Devgn's directorial 'Runway 34', the Disney+ Hotstar film 'A Thursday', featuring Yami Gautam and Neha Dhupia in principal roles, and the Malayalam coming-of-age romantic drama, 'Hridayam' with Pranav Mohanlal.

Among web series, 'Campus Diaries' is followed by Tigmanshu Dhulia's 'The Great Indian Murder', which is based on Vikas Swarup's best-selling novel 'Six Suspects'. 'Rocket Boys', which tells the story of India's space pioneers Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, is at No. 3 on the list.

'Panchayat', 'Human', 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein', 'Apharan', 'Escaype Live', 'Mai' and 'The Fame Game' also find a place in the list.

Related stories

Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi To Star In MX Player Series 'Dharavi Bank'

2022 Mid-Year Round-Up: ‘The Kashmir Files’ To 'Major' To ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ – Hindi Films That Became A Hit

[With Inputs From IANS]
 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment The Kashmir Files Campus Diaries IMDb Vivek Agnihotri Mx Player Films Web Series Top 10
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Heavy Rains In Telangana Throw Normal Life Out Of Gear

Heavy Rains In Telangana Throw Normal Life Out Of Gear

India Becomes World’s 8th Most Desired Country To Relocate, Beats Italy And Germany

India Becomes World’s 8th Most Desired Country To Relocate, Beats Italy And Germany