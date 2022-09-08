Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Thank God' Makers Drop Ajay Devgn, Siddharth Malhotra's Character Posters

The makers of the upcoming film, 'Thank God' unveiled the character posters from the film on Thursday. Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra are in lead roles.

Thank God
Thank God Instagram: @ajaydevgn

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 6:09 pm

The makers of the upcoming film, 'Thank God' unveiled the character posters from the film on Thursday. Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra are in lead roles.

By the looks of it, Ajay Devgn appears to be portraying the character of Hindu deity Chitragupta in the film while Sidharth seems to play a common man whose actions will be assessed by Ajay's character in the film.

Chitragupta is the god assigned with the task of keeping complete records of the actions of human beings and rewarding them according to their karma. Upon one's death, Chitragupta decides whether they go to heaven or hell.

The film has been directed by Indra Kumar, who has earlier directed films like 'Masti', the Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene-starrer 'Dil', 'Ishq' and 'Raja'.

The film, which is set to hit the screens on October 25, will unveil its trailer on Friday.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ajay Devgn Siddharth Malhotra Character Posters Chitragupta Hindu Deity Indra Kumar Madhuri Dixit Nene Masti
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  