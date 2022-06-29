Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
'She' Season 2 Features In Netflix's Global Top 10

The second season of "She" is trending in the Global Top 10 countdown of Netflix, the streamer said Wednesday.

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 2:01 pm

The new chapter of the Imtiaz Ali -created crime drama series, which premiered June 17, is "one of the most watched non-English titles this week", according to Netflix.

"The new season of SHE is trending in Netflix’s Global Top 10. One of the most watched non-English titles this week, the series has turned out to be a big audience favourite featuring in the Top 10 of 11 countries within two weeks of its release," the streamer said in a press release.

"She", headlined by Aaditi Pohankar, has been watched for "more than 9.5 million hours", it said.

"The series has also been trending at  #1 on Netflix India’s Top TV list for the week," Netflix further stated.

The second season saw Pohankar reprise her role as Bhumika Pardeshi (Bhumi), a mild-mannered Mumbai Police constable who goes undercover as a sex worker to discover the secrets in the dark alleys of the city's underbelly.

Ali, who also serves as the writer and showrunner on the show, said he is elated at the response "She" has received.

"I feel that the basic conflict of 'She' is very subtle and internal. It's about a woman who feels she has no sexual prowess and when she has to put on an act of being a sex-worker as part of her call of duty, she discovers that the very thing that used to be her biggest disadvantage becomes her biggest weapon.

"Something that's so internal and subtle has found traction with the global audience and that is a matter of great happiness and hope for me. It encourages me to come up with more interesting although subtle story ideas in the future," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Kishore Kumar G and Vishwas Kini also reprise their roles as drug kingpin Nayak and Bhumi's senior Fernandez, respectively.

"She" season two is directed by Arif Ali and produced by Viacom 18 Studios' Tipping Point and Window Seat Films.

Shivani Rangole, Sam Mohan, and Suhita Thatte round out the cast of the series.

[With Inputs From PTI]

