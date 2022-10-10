‘Phone Bhoot’ Trailer: Katrina, Siddhant, And Ishaan Gear Up To Tickle Your Funny Bone In This Horror-Comedy

Ahead of the trailer launch, the makers of the upcoming horror comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’ have been teasing the audience with new posters and glimpses of the film. Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan have also been keeping their fans hooked with their quirkiness and unlimited fun. And now adding to the excitement, the makers have unveiled the trailer of ‘Phone Booth’ and it looks like a whacky horror-comedy.

The trailer features Katrina as a ghost, who is on a mission to get along with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, who seem to be the desi version of Ghostbusters. Katrina wants the two to take down Jackie Shroff or ‘Aatma Ram’ as he’s called, and the trailer depicts how the trio plans to do so. From slapstick comedy, item songs, and a female ghost to some foot-tapping music and a dig at poor Hindi, the film looks super interesting. In fact, the trailer also has references from other Bollywood films, including ‘Koi Mil Gayaa’ and Siddhant’s 2019 film, ‘Gully Boy’.

Check out the trailer here:

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, ‘Phone Bhoot’ is bankrolled by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is slated to be released on November 4, 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was last seen in ‘Sooryavanshi’ with Akshay Kumar, while Siddhant featured in noir thriller ‘Gehraiyaan’. Ishaan was last seen in ‘Khali Peeli’ with Ananya Panday.