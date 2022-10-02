'Mohabbat Zindabad': Bollywood Celebrities Send Love To Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal

Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who formalised their union two years ago, are now celebrating it with their families and loved ones and the two shared pictures from their intimate ceremonies on social media. Commenting on thise, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha' friends from the Bollywood industry extended their warmest wishes on Instagram.

Vicky Kaushal, who made his debut alongside Richa Chadha in 'Masaan', congratulated Ali and Richa for their new innings. “Two amazing souls coming together… Congratulations to you two. Bohot sara pyar (loads of love)," he wrote while sharing the photos of the couple.

“Mubarak… Mubarak… Mubarak,” Dia Mirza wrote on her Instagram Stories. Re-sharing Dia Mirza's post, Ali Fazal said, “Milkar deni padegi bhadaiyan (You have to meet us)”

Mini Mathur has also shared their photo and wrote, “The gold standard of couple matches in the hood. Congratulations to my dearest Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. Mohabbat Zindabad.”

Kubbra Sait has sent lots of love to “RiAli'' via her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “So the thing is I love him, I love her, I love their cats and that for me is a whole package.”

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who had planned their wedding back in 2020, recently revealed in their voice message how it got affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The duo said, "Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other. And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends. We are so so very touched and blessed by the love and blessings coming our way."