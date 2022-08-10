'Laal Singh Chaddha' Actor Aamir Khan Makes Sure That His Films Doesn't Hit OTT So Fast. Here's Why

Actor Aamir Khan's much-awaited film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is set to release on August 11 and unlike other Bollywood films in recent times that get an OTT release soon after it hits the box-office, this movie is not following the same route. In a recent interview, the Bollywood superstar shared his reason behind this and also spoke about the rise of OTT platforms and the impact it has had on theatrical releases.

Aamir said that the overall boom of OTT is “very nice” and is a positive step forward in the moviemaking business. However, the industry is making it a challenge for itself by releasing the films on OTTs within a few weeks of their theatrical run.

“What we are doing is, we are saying that we will release our films in theatres but you don’t really need to come because in a few weeks you can see them at home,” Aamir told Galatta Plus, before adding that we cannot expect the audience to come to the theatres if we release the film on some OTT platform in a couple of weeks, reports OTT Play.

Aamir Khan also said that if someone wants to make a film for OTT, then they should do it from the start. And, that clear demarcation between the two platforms must be put in place.

“I make sure that my films don’t come on OTT so fast. The whole industry has to do the same,” he shared his take on the subject.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is releasing in three languages—Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil—and features Aamir Khan in the lead role, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh.

The film is directed by Advait Chandan and it's an official remake of Tom Hanks’ Oscar-winning movie 'Forrest Gump'.

During an event in the Capital, Aamir also addressed the heavy trolling the film is facing on social media. While interacting with the media, the superstar reacted to the boycott trend by saying that he is regretful if he has hurt anyone’s sentiments.

“Agar maine kisi ka dil dukhaaya hai kisi cheez se toh mujhe us baat ka dukh hai, main kisi ka dil nahi dukhaana chahta hun. Jin jinko film nahi dekhni hai, main us baat ki izzat karunga, aur kya keh sakte hain (If I have hurt someone's heart with something, I feel sad for that, I don't want to hurt anyone. Those who don't wish to see the film, I will respect their decision. What else can I say)," said Aamir.

He continued, "Lekin main chahunga ki zyada se zyada log film dekhein, humne badi mehnat se film banayi hai. Sirf main nahi hun film mein, film jo banti hai woh, saikdo logo ki mehnat se banti hai, I hope people like it (But I would want that more and more people watch the film, we have made it with a lot of hard work. I am not the only person in the film, the films that we make, efforts of hundreds of people ho into it, I hope people like it)."