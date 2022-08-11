‘Koffee With Karan 7’: Arjun Kapoor Talks About His Relationship With Malaika Arora, Says ‘Had To Ease Everyone Into It’

Karan Johar's chat show ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ is back with a bang and has seen several Bollywood celebs gracing the much-loved couch. Now in the latest episode, on occasion of Raksha Bandhan, actress Sonam Kapoor made an appearance and she was accompanied by her cousin Arjun Kapoor.

During the chat show, KJo asked Arjun about his relationship with Malaika Arora, and how Sonam supported her cousin brother’s choice. To which the actress replied, "Arjun and I are fifteen days apart. Since school, we were always together. So that love is unconditional. That said, there is stability and happiness that has come into his life recently. He was meandering quite a bit before. Of course, I'll be supportive of what makes him happy."

Arjun further talked about why it took so long for him to reveal his relationship with Malaika to the public. "I think I've lived a life being on the other side of the spectrum. I grew up in a disjointed family, and it was not easy to see what was going on, and still had to accept everything. I can't just jump on her (Malaika). The first reaction could be 'What do you mean?' If you ease people in, they'll understand,” said the ‘Gunday’ actor.

Arjun also mentioned how he had to be considerate about the fact that Malaika had a life and a child before being with him.

"I will always think about everyone first. It is my choice to be with her, but I cannot expect everyone to understand. It has to be allowed to grow. I cannot expect everyone to understand easily. Darja dena padta hai, and I had to ease everyone into it including the public eye. It's not that we didn't talk about it as a couple. But there are baby steps. There is a basic understanding that she has had a life, she has a child, and I'm coming from a past that is aware of that. The moral compass of the country you cannot dictate,” he explained.

Last but not the least, Arjun said that since his entire family was okay with the relationship, he didn't need to overthink it, which made it "much easier" for him.