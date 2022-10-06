‘KGF 2’: How Yash Took Kannada Industry To The Global Map With The Massive Success

It would not be wrong to say that the kind of rage Yash has booked at the box-office with the success of ‘KGF 2’ is truly phenomenal and has never been seen before. The roar of the Rocking star started with ‘KGF 2's blockbuster opening of Rs 54 Cr. in the Hindi market on the very first day of its release and went on to spread its charm all across the world. It is then, that Yash has become a face who has taken ahead the name of the Kannada industry across the boundaries.

Ever since the release of Yash's ‘KGF 2’, the world has witnessed a star who has all the potential to take the name of Indian cinema ahead of its normal boundaries. While all the big players have come up with their big budget release in the year, 2022, it was Yash's ‘KGF 2’ that has made noise much beyond the national boundaries by collecting upwards of Rs 1200 Cr. worldwide. Yash is one of the few south stars who has a presence all across the globe. The kind of rage that he has spread as Rocky Bhai, echoed all across the world and it is then the Kannada industry made a dashing entry while conquering the top position with unprecedented box-office numbers of ‘KGF 2’.

The global star also carries a zest in himself to take ahead the name of the Kannada industry on the global map. It went on to get well justified when he was seen training in LA with renowned American director, martial artist, actor, and stuntman, JJ Perry. While Yash's presence with Hollywood's director gave rise to many unanswered questions, it certainly came as a big ray of hope for his fans that he is planning something big beyond the boundaries.

Apart from giving a massive first-day collection, the film has gained a lot of love on the OTT platform as well which has taken ahead to the next level with its grand Television premiere. This has set up a strong presence of Yash across all the cinematic worlds who are now eyeing up the Kannada industry because of Yash while churning out a lot of opportunities on the global front.

Will Yash be finally signing up for a Hollywood film as per the rumours? Or is he planning something massive with JJ Perry for ‘KGF 3’? Well, only time will tell.