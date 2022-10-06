'Jumme Ki Raat’ To 'Ra Ra Rakkama' – Jacqueline Fernandez's Best Party Songs To Pump Up Your Weekend Playlist

Jacqueline Fernandez has been making headlines for the ongoing Sukesh Chandrashekhar conman case. However, keeping all that negativity in the past, she has been creating some flutters on social media with her new dance numbers. And this isn’t the first time that Fernandez has given a chartbusting party track. She has been the queen of such dance numbers.

Since the time Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the industry, she has served the audience with one of the most celebrated dance numbers. She has been the face of all the party anthems since the time we first heard her name and to date, she has ruled the hearts of the audience with some of the blockbuster foot-tapping numbers.

From ‘Jumme Ki Raat’ to ‘Ra Ra Rakkama’, the actress has always been the weekend party mood of all Bollywood lovers. Here are some of the most heard songs of Jacqueline Fernandez that we have loved and enjoyed over the years:

‘Jumme Ki Raat’

This song from ‘Kick’ made Jacqueline Fernandez one of the most-watched actresses. She had drama, sass and beauty. Everything about her stunned everybody in the song. While Salman Khan is a huge name in the film industry, it was she who stole the show in that music video.

‘Beat Pe Booty’

This song from ‘A Flying Jatt’ took the nation by storm. No matter how the film performed at the box-office, this song is still played in clubs and parties. Alongside Tiger Shroff, it was Jacqueline Fernandez who took over the entire movie and made it better with this dance number.

‘Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan’

This song by Meet Bros is to date the most enjoyed dance number in India. From shadis to club parties, ‘Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan’ is a favourite song to be played. It was from the film ‘Roy’, which died without a trace, but the songs from the movie are still massively popular.

‘Makhna’

This song from ‘Drive’ starring Jacqueline Fernandez along with Sushant Singh Rajput was a one-of-a-kind startling number. We are still not over how their chemistry shined through and how hot she looked in the music video. Despite the fact that the movie was terrible, it is only this song that is still remembered from the film.

‘Ra Ra Rakkamma’

Her latest released song ‘Ra Ra Rakkamma’ is one of the blockbuster songs of the year. From her chemistry with Kiccha Sudeep to her attractive looks, everything was a vision to witness.