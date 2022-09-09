Friday, Sep 09, 2022
‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’: Karan Johar Says He Has To 'Sugarcoat' Himself Because Celebs Are ‘Sensitive’ 

Karan Johar talks about his stint as a judge on ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’, a dance-based reality show featuring celebrities. 

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10', which is judged by Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi, and hosted by Maniesh Paul, airs on Colors. While Madhuri and Nora are known for their scintillating dance moves, Karan is a great dancer himself. And it would not be wrong to say that impressing the Dharma honcho Karan Johar is not an easy task.

During the show, several celebrity contestants are seen trying their best to impress KJo, who has previously judged many television reality shows. It is also, at times, speculated that the celebrity contestants not only want to get extra points on the show, but also gain his attention to maybe bag a project with Dharma one day. Well, which actor doesn’t want to be a Dharma hero or heroine?

However, in an interview with Indian Express, the filmmaker clarified that it is not the case and dismissed the idea by saying the actors are too busy competing to win. “Aisa nahi hua hai (It hasn’t happened). I think everybody is so stressed about their performance, that impressing me is the least of their problems. Everyone is trying to get their steps and expressions right. Also, for me, Madhuri Dixit or even Nora Fatehi, we try to make them as comfortable for everybody. We are all part of one family,” he said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When asked if he would be okay if somebody would pitch to him, KJo said, “It’s good na. I’ll say why not?” adding that he’s never demarcated actors based on mediums. “Either you are one (an actor) or not. I don’t go by mediums.”

Meanwhile, how is Karan Johar as a judge? Ask him, and he said, “I am much more judgmental than I am allowed to be. Sometimes they have to tell me to calm down on my judgments. Especially when it comes to Jhalak, everyone is a celebrity and thus quite sensitive and vulnerable. I have to sugar-coat myself extra to make my point at times.”

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ has several celeb contestants including Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Paras Kalnawat, Faisal Shaikh, Zorawar Kalra, Gunjan Sinha, Gashmeer Mahajani, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Ali Asgar, and Amruta Khanvilkar.

