'Ishq Vishk Rebound' Team Wraps Up First Schedule

The cast of 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' has wrapped up shooting the first schedule in Dehradun.

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 3:36 pm

Actors Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal have wrapped the first schedule of their upcoming film 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' in Dehradun.

The film is a sequel to the 2003 Shahid Kapoor-starrer romantic comedy 'Ishq Vishk', which marked the actor's big-screen debut. 

Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' went on floors over a month ago in Dehradun.

Saraf, who shot to fame with the 2020 Netflix series 'Mismatched', took to Instagram and posted a picture with a clapboard. 

The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited.

The Instagram page of Tips also posted a picture with the actors.

"It's a wrap! Four people, one city, and a thousand splendid moments! The team of #IshqVishkRebound wraps their Dehradun schedule with some laughter, smiles, and happiness because #Its Time To MoveOn," the caption read. 

'Ishq Vishk' was directed by Ken Ghosh and also starred Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra, and Shenaz Treasury.

[With Inputs from PTI]

