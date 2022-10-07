Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Har Har Mahadev' Becomes The First Marathi Film To Be Released In Tamil, Telugu, Kannada

Director Abhijit Deshpande's 'Har Har Mahadev' will be the first Marathi film to be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, its makers have claimed.

'Har Har Mahadev'
'Har Har Mahadev' Book My Show

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 12:45 pm

Director Abhijit Deshpande's 'Har Har Mahadev' will be the first Marathi film to be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, its makers have claimed.

The film is about the inspirational story of a real battle in which only 300 soldiers, led by Baji Prabhu Deshpande, the commander of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, fought off 12,000 enemy soldiers and won, albeit paying for the victory with their lives.

Baji Prabhu Deshpande was among the many warriors who joined Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to realize his dream of 'Swarajya'.

The audience will see the heroic saga of Baji Prabhu in Ghodkhind in Zee Studios' upcoming film 'Har Har Mahadev.'

Written and directed by Abhijit Deshpande, the film stars Subodh Bhave as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sharad Kelkar as Baji Prabhu Deshpande.

The film, produced by Zee Studios, is to be released in five Indian languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, along with Marathi on October 25, this Diwali.

Chhatrapati Shivaji's empire extended to South India. The sagas of Maharaj's bravery and prowess are profoundly recalled and celebrated in the southern part of the country. This is the prime reason that the film 'Har Har Mahadev' is also being released in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages for the audiences to celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's glory on the big screen.

Related stories

‘Har Har Mahadev’: First Multilingual Marathi Film To Release On Diwali

Why 'Allahu Akbar' And 'Har Har Mahadev' Shared A Podium In Muzaffarnagar

The unit has also released a teaser of the film, which gives a glimpse of the powerful story that the film is about to bring to audiences. The teaser carries a whole lot of fire to give a goosebumps-worthy experience.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Har Har Mahadev Marathi Film Zee Zee Studios Upcoming Movie New Release Diwali Release Har Har Mahadev Movie Bollywood Chennai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Asia Cup: IND-W Eye Domination Over PAK-W

Asia Cup: IND-W Eye Domination Over PAK-W

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview