Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Anniversary: The Underrated Romance Between Alia Bhatt And Shantanu Maheshwari

Here are a few instances which showcase the romance between Alia Bhatt and Shantanu Maheshwari in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ was too sweet to miss out on, but was hardly given that much importance. The film turned a year old today.

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 4:21 pm

Gangubai Kathiawadi’, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has made us fall in love with the palpable romance of Gangu and Afsaan, played by Alia Bhatt and Shantanu Maheshwari. Their crackling onscreen chemistry won over the hearts of their fans as it tugs at the heartstrings in the right places.

Let's look at 5 scenes that perfectly illustrate our point:

A Full Heart

This is a lovely shot that captures the unsaid language of love, enthralling us all with this riveting moment.

Taking Control Of What Is Hers

Alia is depicted owning the role of Gangu and asserting authority over the love of her life, mesmerizing the viewers here who adore this heated moment between the two of them.

The Assurance Of Love

Afsaan and Gangubai have beautifully expressed their love language through their eyes, leaving us all in admiration. These two have taught us the value of expressing affection via actions rather than words.

Eyes That Speak

The eyes that assure you of the love, care, and pleasure that await you in the future with them. The love shining brightly in the eyes of Afsaan and Gangubai’s starry-studded eyes tells us that they have validated their roles and how.

The Comforting Touch

Reassuring the respect and the care that Afsaan has for Gangubai is the most beautiful thing to witness on the big screens and we cannot get over this comforting love they have portrayed.

