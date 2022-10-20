‘Four More Shots Please 3’ And ‘Tripling 3’ Releasing This Diwali: Other OTT Shows Which Have Enjoyed A 3-Season Run

When makers drop the first season of any web series, with due love and admiration for their work, they are already anticipating the release of another season for the same. But not all web series get the same attention from the audience that a few of them get. OTT Content in India started booming a few years ago and reaching the third season is already a huge feat.

These web series which have achieved this feat have been showered with love and affection from day one of episode one of their releases. They have enjoyed a good run on the OTT platform and are still one of the most talked about when it comes to their content.

Here are a few shows who were able to meet this 3-season feat and still be loved massively all over:

‘Four More Shots Please’

The show on Amazon Prime Video is about four unapologetically flawed women who live life, love, blunder and discover what really makes them tick through friendship and tequila in millennial Mumbai. The 3rd season is releasing on this Diwali. Every single storyline in this show was relatable and the audience could live through their lives. From being funny to quirky to being 4 women of strength, these ladies have time and again inspired the audience with their charisma and their tight-knit bond.

‘Tripling’

People always imagine about having road trips with their friends, but who would imagine to have a road trip with their siblings? Well, ‘Tripling’ releases its 3rd season this Diwali and it’s all about sibling bonding. Three siblings who are very different from each other and forced to tackle familial issues every season and have to invariably go a road trip with each other. The bind between the siblings come out so well in this show that you’re left wishing you had siblings like them.

‘Inside Edge’

Set in a terrain full of conflicting interests, where selfishness is almost a virtue, where money and power go hand in hand, the series traces the ups and downs in the powerplay federation as the Mumbai Mavericks face ownership problems along with accusations of match-fixing. ‘Inside Edge’, which is based on a cricket league and the issues that come along with it, was first released in 2017 and since then 3 seasons have been released. Fans and viewers have been fascinated by the storyline of this series and the show has basket into a very fruitful run on OTT.

‘Criminal Justice’

Criminal Justice is a gripping series that catches the attention of the audience from frame to frame, and leaves viewers with goosebumps. This courtroom crime thriller web Series has some intricate instances which are enough to play with one’s mind completely. The plot is flawlessly written and with every episode a new door of clues opens, making the viewer want more and more from it. This is one reason why ‘Criminal Justice’ has been one of the most successful shows on OTT platform, with several twists and turns in the storyline, the show has always been interesting enough for the audience.

‘Gullak’

Set in quaint by-lanes in the heart of India, ‘Gullak’ is a collection of disarming and relatable tales of the Mishra family. This tale of the Mishra family is relatable, engaging, and interesting. This simple story about the everyday life of a middle-class family has touched the audience to the core and which is why they have enjoyed a 3-season run. Fans are eagerly awaiting another season of the same.

‘Rangbaaz’

Gangster genre is one of the most loved when it comes to OTT, and ‘Rangbaaz’ has season after season managed to give audiences something to love to their heart’s content. Every season ‘Rangbaaz’ has picked up one or the other real-life personalities from small towns in rural Uttar Pradesh. The show is loved by audiences for the little nuances that the makers have brought to the story in order to make it relatable to actual situations. People are eagerly awaiting to see which small town gangster would the makers pick up next to depict in the 4th season.

‘Mirzapur’

Season 3 of Mirzapur is on the way for the Mirzapur fans. The third season is half shot and the rest will be wrapped up soon. Directed by Karan Anshuman, the makers and the actors have done a great job with this show. The writing of every character in the show is impeccable. It’s also the performance of actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Divyenndu Sharma, Vijay Varma and many others that audiences have loved every time. People are waiting with bated breath to know what’s going to happen next in season 3, which is set to release early next year.

‘Breathe’

This cop drama has been one of the most loved shows on OTT. While R Madhavan won audiences over with his brilliant performance in the first season it was Abhishek Bachchan who gave a stellar performance in season 2 and the upcoming season 3 promises to bring him back again. Throughout the show, tough cop Amit Sadh has been someone whom audiences have loved for his dedication and loyalty towards the law. The way the criminals are caught in this cat-and-mouse chase is what keeps audiences on the hooks.