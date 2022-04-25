Monday, Apr 25, 2022
‘Fast X’: Charlize Theron Back In The ‘Fast And Furious’ Franchise

Actress Charlize Theron took to social media to announce that the actress will be seen in the tenth part of the ‘Fast And Furious’ franchise.

Updated: 25 Apr 2022 10:34 am

Charlize Theron is sharing clicks from the set of the upcoming sequel of the ‘Fast And Furious’ franchise. This week, production officially began for ‘Fast X’ and the Academy Award-winning actress delighted fans with her Instagram post as she revealed the return of her character Cipher, who is also the villain in the movie. Previously, her return was confirmed making it her third appearance in the franchise.

In her post, Theron teased her new look in the movie and captioned it, "She's back baby. #FastX @thefastsaga (sic)." The actress has already worked with some big names in the franchise including ‘Game of Thrones’ star Kristofer Hivju in ‘Fate Of The Furious’ and in ‘F9’ she worked beside John Cena's Jakob Toretto. The upcoming tenth edition of the blockbuster movie series casts another A-lister Jason Momoa, who is known for his DC superhero role in ‘Aquaman’. Though it is still unclear what place his character will take beside Theron.

Momoa opened up about working with her in an interview and shared, "I get to shoot with some really cool people that I have never— I get to work with Charlize first up, which I'm really excited about. She's amazing," as per Comicbook.

Check out Charlize Theron's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, other new heavy hitters on the cast this time around are ‘Captain Marvel’ star Brie Larson and ‘The Suicide Squad’ star Daniela Melchior. Along with the newcomers will be those who will reprise their roles in the franchise like Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez and more.

[With Inputs From Pinkvilla]

