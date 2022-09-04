Sunday, Sep 04, 2022
'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives': Seema Sajdeh Says She, Sohail Khan Were Separated For 5 Years Prior To Their Divorce

Seema and Sohail started divorce proceedings earlier this year, and when they did so, Seema changed her Instagram name from "Seema Khan" to "Seema Kiran Sajdeh."

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh
Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Sep 2022 10:58 am

Designer Seema Sajdeh, the former wife of actor Sohail Khan, is enjoying all the love and adulation she is receiving for being so real in the Netflix show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' . The social media user are appreciating her for her positive attitude and for being fun-loving in the show. 

In one of the episodes, the fashion designer changed the nameplate outside her house from "Khan" to her and her children's first names, Seema, Nirvan, and Yohan, at the start of the episode. To make it clear that she has chosen to divorce Sohail Khan, she took the action.

While speaking with her, Nirvan, Seema's oldest son, voiced his displeasure over the nameplate change. He asked her why she changed the nameplate from "Khan" to their first names, to which she said that she thought it was fine for everyone to use just their first names and not simply focus on what surname they would be using now that they were going their separate ways.

In one of the episodes, Maheep Kapoor, a close friend of Seema's and Sanjay Kapoor's wife, attempted to set her up with the well-known matchmaker and star of the Netflix series Indian Matchmaking, Sima Taparia.

Asking Seema the reason for her divorce during a visit, Taparia received the following response: She and Sohail had been apart for about five years, and the issue that emerged between them both was that they thought differently and had a few compatibility concerns.

After getting married in 1998, Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan brought their son Nirvan into the world in 2000. The couple used surrogacy to deliver their second son, Yohan, in June 2011. They started divorce proceedings earlier this year, and when they did so, Seema changed her Instagram name from "Seema Khan" to "Seema Kiran Sajdeh."

Sohail Khan Seema Sajdeh Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2 Karan Johar Netflix Entertainment Bollywood Couples Divorce Seema Sajdeh Mumbai
