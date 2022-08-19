‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2’ Trailer: Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey And Seema Kiran Sajdeh Return With Glitz, Grandeur And Gossip

The first season of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' revolved around the glamorous lives of Neelam Kothari (former actress and wife of Sameer Soni), Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor and mother of Shanaya Kapoor), Seema Kiran Sajdeh (ex-wife of Sohail Khan), and Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday and mother of Ananya Panday). The ladies are part of an inner Bollywood circle along with the likes of Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and others.

Now the Bollywood wives are back with a lot of drama and are all set to entertain you yet again. The trailer of ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2’ is finally out, and it depicts the highs and lows of being in the industry amid the friendships and rivalries.

The trailer showcases the women discussing menopause to always being surrounded by ‘chaos’. The minute-and-a-half-long clip opens with Seema, Maheep, Neelam and Bhavana together riding cycles on a vacation. Soon after, an angry Maheep can be seen telling her husband Sanjay, “You need to start pleasing me… I think it is about time you did.” The ‘four adult women’ then talk about menopause and makeup.

Karan Johar, who is backing the project, unveiled the trailer on his social media with a caption, “The trailer of #FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives is here and it’s your sneak peek into the glitz and grandeur of Season 2.”

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Sameer and Neelam are seen in a heated debate, and there’s an apparent tiff between Maheep and Bhavana too. Maheep is seen crying, and saying, “I don’t want to talk about it.” Seema, on the other hand, says one of them was acting like a ‘victim’ and the other a ‘referee’.

The trailer also has appearances from Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, and actors Arjun Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Singer-rapper Badshah is seen, too.

The web show will start streaming on Netflix from September 2.