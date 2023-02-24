Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

'Dil Sambhal Ja Zara' Hitmaker Mohammed Irfan Out With 'Tum Mere Ho'

Home Art & Entertainment

'Dil Sambhal Ja Zara' Hitmaker Mohammed Irfan Out With 'Tum Mere Ho'

Bollywood singer Mohammed Irfan, who has sung songs like 'Baarish', 'Ae Khuda', 'Banjara', 'Phir Mohabbat', has released his latest romantic song, 'Tum Mere Ho'. He said that it is a song dedicated to the emotions of love and romance.

Mohammed Irfan
Mohammed Irfan IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 8:01 pm

Bollywood singer Mohammed Irfan, who has sung songs like 'Baarish', 'Ae Khuda', 'Banjara', 'Phir Mohabbat', has released his latest romantic song, 'Tum Mere Ho'. He said that it is a song dedicated to the emotions of love and romance.


Mohammed said: "'Tum Mere Ho' is a romantic song full of love, which will hit everyone's lips every time they listen to it. People will not be able to live without humming it. Written in simple language and composed very beautifully, this is a song which will capture everyone's heart and mind."

Born in Hyderabad, the 37-year-old singer has sung songs in different languages including Tamil, Kannada, Odia, Telugu, Bengali, and Marathi. He has collaborated with several well-known music directors in the industry like Sajid-Wajid, Himesh Reshammiya, Meet Bros Anjjan, and Jeet Ganguly.

He is known for his songs such as 'Dil Sambhal Ja Zara' from the film 'Murder 2', 'Muskurane' from 'Citylights', 'Dard Dilo Ke', among others.

The singer further shared about his latest track and said that the lyrics are very impactful and those who believe in the existence of love or are going through similar feelings will appreciate it.

"Every person who is in love will connect their heart to this song. The music composer of this song, Dr Ankur Sharma has written this song in the simplest words yet heart-touching," he concluded.

'Tum Mere Ho' is released under Dr Ankur Sharma and Dr Lalit V Production banner.

Related stories

Who Is Mohammed Irfan Jr, Who Troubled Steve Smith But Impresses Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

World Music Day: Nikhita Gandhi, Faridkot, Mohammed Irfan On What Fuels Their Passion

Tags

Art & Entertainment Dil Shambhal Ja Zara Mohammed Irfan Tum Mere Ho Baarish Ae Khuda Banjara Phir Mohabbat Sajid Wajid
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion