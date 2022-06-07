'Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga' song 'Dhoop Paani Bahne De' is now available. The song is about preserving trees and saving the environment.

While the song's lyrics, masterfully composed by veteran Gulzar, convey a meaningful message, listeners are moved by the fact that it is also the late singer KK's final song, as he died on May 31 in Kolkata.

With the release of the song, fans are mourning the loss of the singer. “The sukoon (relief) his voice offers is just incomparable. Hard to believe that we wouldn’t get any new song from him again,” a fan wrote. Another comment read, “KK sir will remain in our hearts forever.”

Not only the fans but also the makers of the new song mourned. According to The Indian Express, Gulzar, who penned the new song, said, “Srijit (Mukherji, the director) has done me a favor in Sherdil. Not only did I get to write for such a beautiful film, I got to meet KK after ages. KK had first sung a song of mine in Maachis, ‘Chhor aye hum woh galiyaan…’. When he came to sing the song for Sherdil, it filled my heart with joy. It’s a shame that this had to go down as one of his last songs. It’s like he came to say goodbye.”

He added, “The song in Sherdil is on environment. The way it’s been used in the film, it’s a call to save your jungles, rivers, animals, and birds. After lending his voice to such an important message, he should have stayed a little longer. Pity, it wasn’t in our hands. I will pray for and remember him. Wherever Sherdil goes, his memory will accompany us.”

Music composer Shantanu Moitra remembered that KK wanted to perform ‘Dhoop Paani Bahne De’ in his concerts.

“KK sang this song like it was his own. He told me this song has given Gulzar Sahab back to him after two decades. He was also excited that he would sing this song in live concerts because it talks about conservation and the youth needs to listen to this,” he said in a statement.