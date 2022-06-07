Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

KK's Last Song Dhoop Paani Bahne Do: Gulzar Felt Like He Came To Say Goodbye

‘Dhoop Paani Bahne De’, the last song recorded by KK is out now. Gulzar thinks 'it’s a shame that this had to go down as one of his last songs. It’s like he came to say goodbye.'

KK's Last Song Dhoop Paani Bahne Do: Gulzar Felt Like He Came To Say Goodbye
Gulzar and KK Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 11:03 am

'Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga' song 'Dhoop Paani Bahne De' is now available. The song is about preserving trees and saving the environment.

While the song's lyrics, masterfully composed by veteran Gulzar, convey a meaningful message, listeners are moved by the fact that it is also the late singer KK's final song, as he died on May 31 in Kolkata. 

With the release of the song,  fans are mourning the loss of the singer. “The sukoon (relief) his voice offers is just incomparable. Hard to believe that we wouldn’t get any new song from him again,” a fan wrote. Another comment read, “KK sir will remain in our hearts forever.”

Not only the fans but also the makers of the new song mourned. According to The Indian Express, Gulzar, who penned the new song, said, “Srijit (Mukherji, the director) has done me a favor in Sherdil. Not only did I get to write for such a beautiful film, I got to meet KK after ages. KK had first sung a song of mine in Maachis, ‘Chhor aye hum woh galiyaan…’. When he came to sing the song for Sherdil, it filled my heart with joy. It’s a shame that this had to go down as one of his last songs. It’s like he came to say goodbye.”

He added, “The song in Sherdil is on environment. The way it’s been used in the film, it’s a call to save your jungles, rivers, animals, and birds. After lending his voice to such an important message, he should have stayed a little longer. Pity, it wasn’t in our hands. I will pray for and remember him. Wherever Sherdil goes, his memory will accompany us.”

Music composer Shantanu Moitra remembered that KK wanted to perform ‘Dhoop Paani Bahne De’ in his concerts.

Related stories

Shaan Pays An Emotional Tribute To KK, Sings 'Pal' At A Concert

Gulzar And KK To Reunite For Srijit Mukherji's 'Sherdil'

“KK sang this song like it was his own. He told me this song has given Gulzar Sahab back to him after two decades. He was also excited that he would sing this song in live concerts because it talks about conservation and the youth needs to listen to this,” he said in a statement.

Tags

Art & Entertainment KK Gulzar Shantanu Moitra Dhoop Paani Bahne De Last Song KK Last Song KK Gulzar Sherdil New Release New Song
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Controversial Remarks On Prophet Mohammed: Protest By Qatar And Kuwait A Wake Up Call For India

Controversial Remarks On Prophet Mohammed: Protest By Qatar And Kuwait A Wake Up Call For India

Need To Make Indian Banks, Currency Important Part Of International Trade, Supply Chain: PM Modi

Need To Make Indian Banks, Currency Important Part Of International Trade, Supply Chain: PM Modi