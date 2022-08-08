‘Delhi Crime Season 2’ Trailer: Shefali Shah Aka DCP Vartika Chaturvedi Is Back, Tries To Nab An Ominous Serial Killer 

After dropping the teaser, the makers of 'Delhi Crime Season 2' have unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the web show, which will stream on Netflix. The trailer sees Shefali Shah reprising her role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and her team includes Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang.

On its Instagram handle, Netflix India released the trailer and wrote, “An ominous gang, a city in panic. Are DCP Vartika and her squad prepared for the chaos to come? The trailer for DELHI CRIME SEASON 2 IS HERE!”, ahead of the show’s release on August 26.

Check it out here:

In the trailer, we see Shefali’s DCP Vartika Chaturvedi trying her best to decode a series of murders in India’s capital city, Delhi, along with her colleagues, Neeti Singh (Rasika Duggal) and Bhupendra Singh (Rajesh Tailang). Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Sidharth Bhardwaj and Gopal Dutt, who all reprise their roles from the first season.

As an ominous gang is targeting the city and its senior citizens, the Delhi Police is on a mission to nab them while battling the staff shortfall amid the increasing rate of crimes. In the anxiety-inducing video, Shefali’s character DCP Vartika speaks to her teammates and says, ““What are we doing as a police force, that the crimes just don’t go down. It's something you will never see in your entire police career.”

The Delhi Police ends up catching several killers, but the murders continue. The audience can also see a stark difference between the people living in the slums and the otherwise elite class, with the former not having access to even basic human rights. The trailer ends with Shefali holding a gun at a person, and now we just cannot wait to see the full season.

For the unversed, the first season of ‘Delhi Crime’ ended up becoming the first Indian show to win an International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series. Written and directed by Richie Mehta, ‘Delhi Crime’ Season 1 was based on the infamous 2012 Delhi Gangrape case.