'Dasara': Nani Hints At Double Surprise For Fans In The Next Announcement

Telugu actor Nani who is decking up for his upcoming film 'Dasara' shared a poster on his Twitter handle announcing an update about the film will be released on Sunday (March 20).

Updated: 19 Mar 2022 10:51 pm

Actor Nani took to his Twitter to share an update on his new film ‘Dasara’. The actor shared that an update will be released on Sunday (March 20) at 11:34 AM.

Sharing a poster from the film, the actor hinted that it could be a double surprise, with both a first look and a sneak peek video, which has fans extremely excited for Sunday.

Nani will be seen in this action drama in a massy rugged avatar which will be a deviation from his man next door roles.

According to Pinkvilla, Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew is said to be playing a crucial role in the movie. If the reports are true, then it would be Mathew’s debut in the Telugu film industry.

National award winning actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the leading lady in ‘Dasara’.

‘Dasara’ is a big, action-packed movie set in a village near the Singareni Coal Mines in Godavarikhani. The film's main cast includes Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Zarina Wahab, with music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan ISC.

The film is backed by producer Sudhakar Cherukuri’s Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas (SLVC) banner.

