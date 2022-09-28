‘Code Name Tiranga’ Trailer: Parineeti Chopra As An Undercover Spy Fights A Battle Between Her Duty And Love

After the Hindi adaptation of ‘The Girl on the Train’, Parineeti Chopra is all set to reunite with Ribhu Dasgupta for another project, titled ‘Code Name Tiranga’. The trailer of the upcoming film, where the actress features alongside Harrdy Sandhu and Sharad Kelkar, was dropped on Tuesday. To say the least, going by the trailer, the film has loads of action and emotions as well.

The almost 3-minutes long trailer opens with the introduction of Sharad’s villain, who is being scouted upon by Parineeti’s spy. The actress plays an agent who has gone undercover to trap the terrorist, and then ends up falling in love with Harrdy’s character, who is a doctor. After that, Parineeti feels trapped in her battle between her duty and love.

Extensively shot in Turkey, the film also features Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala.

Earlier, Ribhu Dasgupta helmed spy thriller ‘Bard of Blood’, which premiered on Netflix in 2019. The trailer of ‘Code Name Tiranga’ will certainly give you flashbacks of the same.

‘Code Name Tiranga’ is slated to release on October 14, and will clash on the box-office with Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Doctor G’. Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment along with Film Hangar, it is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ribhu Dasgupta, Vivek B. Agrawal and Reliance Entertainment.

Work wise, Parineeti had three releases in 2021 – ‘The Girl on the Train’, ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ and ‘Saina’. Harrdy, on the other hand, made his Bollywood debut in Kabir Khan’s ‘’83’. He is well-known for his music which includes hits like ‘Bijlee’, ‘Naah’, and ‘Kya Baat Ay’ among many others.