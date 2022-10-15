Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 16': Salman Khan Lashes Out At Shalin Bhanot For Disrespecting Doctor In Show

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is hosting the 16th edition of 'Bigg Boss', will be seen losing his cool on contestant Shalin Bhanot on the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode.

Salman Khan, Shalin Bhanot
Salman Khan, Shalin Bhanot Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 12:31 pm

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is hosting the 16th edition of 'Bigg Boss', will be seen losing his cool on contestant Shalin Bhanot on the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode.

A promo clip of the episode was shared on channel Colors' Instagram, where Salman is seen blasting Shalin for misbehaving with an in-house doctor.

Other housemates were not aware of Shalin's behaviour.

However, Salman, while slamming Shalin, said: "Shalin aap khud ko dedh samajh rahe jo. I think it is really shameful."

The video in question suggests that when a doctor tried to help Shalin, he started questioning the doctor's qualifications.

"You cannot treat, you are not qualified for my treatment," he said.

The doctor then tried to calm Shalin, but he further asked the doctor: "Do you have an MBBS degree, tell me your qualifications?"

An angry Salman asked: "Aap kahaan tak padhe ho? What is your qualification? Yahaan par aap VVIP nahi ho (you are not VVIP here)."

Shalin then tried to defend himself, but Salman shut him down and said: "Shirt nikalne pe majboor mat karo (don't force me to remove my shirt).

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16 TV Reality Shows Shalin Bhanot Salman Khan Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar Bollywood India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health