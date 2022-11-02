'Bigg Boss 16': Priyanka Chaudhary, Ankit Gupta Call Each Other 'Ghatiya'

Cracks seem to have developed between Priyanka Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta's relationship in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16' as they are seen arguing after a fight with co-housemate Shalin Bhanot.

Ankit comes and sits next to Priyanka on her bed, when she questions him as to why he's sitting next to her. The two get into a heated argument and the actress said: "You don't exist for me and I don't exist for you."

Ankit then said: "Mujhe tumse koi umeed nahi hai..."

Priyanka tells him that he is not willing to change after which Ankit reacts: "Bataun camera ke samne cheesein kholun."

Priyanka then accuses him of blackmailing.

"Yeh sab blackmailing kya chal rahi hai bhai. Bolo Ankit Gupta. Tumhare polei kholun kya yahan par?" she added by saying that she will never talk to Ankit and called him "ghatiya ladka".

To which, Ankit replied by saying: "Tum ghatiya ho."