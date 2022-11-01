Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 16': Gautam Vig Fired As Captain Of The House

Housemate Gautam Vig has been fired by Bigg Boss as the captain in the 16th season of the controversial reality show.

Gautam Vig
Gautam Vig Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 6:41 pm

Housemate Gautam Vig has been fired by Bigg Boss as the captain in the 16th season of the controversial reality show. 

In the upcoming episode, the voice of Bigg Boss will be heard telling Gautam that he has been removed as the captain of the house.

He is heard saying: "The reason you wanted to be the captain is the reason it is being taken from you."

Bigg Boss's voice is then heard telling Gautam that he neglected co-housemate Soundarya Sharma speaking only in english, which is not acceptable in the house as the show is in Hindi. 

The voice of Bigg Boss is also heard telling hi that in his whole captainship he only focussed on Soundarya and not the entire house.

Currently, in 'Bigg Boss 16' Soundarya Sharma, MC Stan, Gori Nagori, Saji Khan, Tina Datta, Shaleen Bhanot, Gautam Vig, Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik and Nimrit Kaur Ahhluwalia among many others can be seen. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Housemates Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Controversy Gautam Vig Bigg Boss Drama Indian Reality Show Salman Khan Colors TV
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It