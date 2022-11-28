'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has again been selected as captain of the house. In the previous episodes, Shiv Thakare had performed the role of captain.

Bigg Boss, meanwhile, summons Shiv to the confession room and asks him to choose the captain. Shiv takes the name of Nimrit and this upsets Tina Datta, for she was ready to be the captain of the house.

As seen in the show's promo, Tina gets angry with Shiv for being a fake friend. Tina is seen shouting at Nimrit and saying: "This guy can never be trusted. It is not about the preference, it is about the decision all of us had taken. You all are liars. Since the time you became captain, Nimrit, your rudeness is at a different level."

Tina parting shot: "Nimrit, your captaincy will go in three days."

