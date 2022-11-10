Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 16': Archana Gautam Angrily Holds Shiv Thakre By The Neck Amid Fight

After the news of Archana Gautam's fight with Shiv Thakre was announced, a promo shows that she held him by the neck amid the altercation.

Shiv Thakre, Archana Gautam
Shiv Thakre, Archana Gautam IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 6:56 pm

After the news of Archana Gautam's fight with Shiv Thakre was announced, a promo shows that she held him by the neck amid the altercation. 

A promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram shows Archana saying that she would slap Shiv and then angrily went on to hold him by the neck. Post this, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are seen protesting and demanding her eviction from the show.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The clip comes a day after it was reported that Archana Gautam had been thrown out of the Salman Khan-hosted show after she allegedly got physical with her housemate Shiv Thakare.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Housemates Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Controversy Bigg Boss Drama Archana Gautam Shiv Thakre Indian Reality Show Salman Khan Colors TV Mumbai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I Would Never Do Horror Films Because I Can't Watch Horror Films

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I Would Never Do Horror Films Because I Can't Watch Horror Films

India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, 2nd Semi-final: ENG Beat IND By 10 Wickets, Enter Final - Highlights

India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, 2nd Semi-final: ENG Beat IND By 10 Wickets, Enter Final - Highlights