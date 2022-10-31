‘Bal Naren’ Teaser: Yagya Bhasin, Rajniesh Duggall, Bidita Bag Starrer Sends Out A Message Of A Young Boy’s Never-Die-Spirit

The teaser of ‘Bal Naren’ dropped online today. The film reiterates the celebration of human spirit. The film tells an inspiring story about a 14-year old’s determination and will, which makes the audience believe that nothing is impossible. As we see the journey of young Naren towards building a better life for those around him, participating in Swachhh Bharat Abhiyan to save his village from Covid-19, we feel inspired.

The film that stars Yagya Bhasin, Bidita Bag, Rajniesh Duggall, Govind Namdev, Vindu Dara Singh and Lokesh Mittal harps on the message of strength, resilience and humanity. Helmed by Pawan Nagpal, it is young Bhasin’s performance that is central to the film’s telling.

Check out the teaser right here:

Talking about the film, director Nagpal says, “We wanted to reach out to everyone and how better to tell a powerful message than to tell it simply. It is even more effective when a young kid covers it with his innocence. I am so happy with the love Bal Naren is receiving from people. We are dealing with basic concepts like cleanliness is next to Godliness and impressing this upon adults, the same way kids follow this mantra religiously.”

Yagya Bhasin, who plays a pivotal role in the film, says, “Bal Naren is a special film for me because I am able to tell the world about the values that my parents have taught me. The film felt very personal to me. I worked with a wonderful team who felt like family. Our director, Pawan Sir, truly wanted to make a movie that instills in people the values he grew up with - to help one another, perseverance, courage and social change. The film is a small effort in that direction for him and we are so fortunate to have been with him in the journey of its making.”

Produced by Deepak Mukut, the film will be released on November 11, which also happens to be National Education Day and the beginning of Children's Day week.