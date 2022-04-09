‘As The World Turns’ Actress Kathryn Hays Dies At 88

Actress Kathryn Hays, who is known for playing the role of Kim Sullivan Hughes in ‘As the World Turns’ for a period of 38 years, has passed away. She was 88 years old.



According to reports by TVLine, the actress died on March 25 in Fairfield, Connecticut. The cause of death is not known at the moment. Actor Don Hastings, who played Hays’ husband in ‘As The World Turns’, put out a statement as he paid tribute to his longtime screen partner.



Hastings' statement read, “Our relationship as Bob and Kim was as close as Kathryn and my relationship, except we were not married," he said, adding, "We were more like brother and sister and we were great friends. Our biggest squabble was that she always wanted to rehearse and I wanted to take a nap. This is a huge loss to all who knew her."



Hays was part of the show from 1972 until the show came to an end after 54 years in 2010. "I always say ... it was the longest job I ever had," Hays had said in a 2020 episode of the YouTube talk show ‘The Locher Room’.



She had even spoken about the show and her journey in it as well as her co-actor in a virtual reunion event. “Actors never have long jobs like that. I mean, they would play on Broadway a certain amount of times or whatever. But it was the longest job and the best partner I ever had," Hays said of Hastings during the virtual reunion.



She was also seen in the shows ‘Guiding Light’ and ‘One Life to Live’. She was part of films such as ‘Bonanza’, ‘The Alfred Hitchcock Hour’, ‘The Virginian’, ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E.’, ‘Mr. Deeds Goes to Town’, ‘Star Trek’ and ‘Law & Order’.

