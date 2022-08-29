Monday, Aug 29, 2022
‘100%’: Shehnaaz Gill joins John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi in Sajid Khan’s family entertainer 

Shehnaaz Gill, John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi will feature together in ‘100%’, which is a Diwali 2023 release. 

Shehnaaz Gill, John Abraham and Nora Fatehi
Shehnaaz Gill, John Abraham and Nora Fatehi Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Aug 2022 4:41 pm

Shehnaaz Gill, John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi are all set to collaborate together in a multi-starrer directed by Sajid Khan. Titled ‘100%’, the film is backed by Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala, and is slated to release on Diwali 2023. 

Taking to his social media, John announced, "A roller coaster comedy packed with action, music and spies! We guarantee you a #100Percent entertainer!! Diwali 2023 just got bigger!! Are you ready??" The video reads, "20% Comedy, 20% Romance, 20% Confusion, 20% Music, 20% Action, together we’re 100%" 

It is believed that the film is set against the backdrop of a big Indian wedding, and marks the return of Sajid as director. The film promises to be full-on comedy, action and turmoil! 

Shehnaaz, too, shared the announcement on Instagram and wrote, “A roller coaster comedy packed with action, music and spies ! We guarantee you a #100Percent entertainer!!”

Work wise, John will next be seen in ‘Pathaan’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan, and his first look in the film as a cop was recently revealed. John will also be seen in another film, titled ‘Tariq’, which was announced on the occasion of Independence Day.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, which has now been re-christened to 'Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan'. Helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, it will have Pooja Hegde as the female lead, and is scheduled to release on December 30, 2022. The film is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film, 'Veeram'.

