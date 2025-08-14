All India Institute Of Occult Science Celebrates Top Performers Of Its Palmistry Course At 21st Convocation

The All India Institute of Occult Science proudly celebrated its 21st Convocation Ceremony in Delhi, marking another milestone in its journey of spreading the knowledge of occult sciences. The grand event witnessed the participation of more than 1,200 students from different parts of the country, along with the presence of respected dignitaries and ministers.

One of the main highlights of All India Institute of Occult Science is its Palmistry course, which is offered in two levels -

Diploma in Palmistry

Master in Palmistry

In these courses, students are taught everything step-by-step, starting from basic concepts to advanced techniques. The training is designed so that when students go out and give predictions in real life, they feel confident and accurate. The institute uses real case studies to explain concepts, so students understand how palmistry works in practical situations.

Under the personal guidance of Gurudev Shrie Kashyap Ji, all the study material and notes are specially prepared, keeping in mind that even a beginner can understand easily. Live and interactive classes give every student a chance to ask questions and clear doubts instantly. Even after completing the course, the institute provides support so that students never feel stuck in their professional journey.

During the Convocation ceremony, Gurudev Shrie Kashyap Ji, the Chairman and Founder of the institute, addressed the students with heartfelt words, motivating them to continue their learning journey. He highlighted the achievements of the star students from the Palmistry course and gave them a special opportunity to grow further in their careers. As a token of this opportunity, these students were given an envelope that contained a special message - offering them the chance to become teachers at the institute in the future.

Medal Winners of Palmistry Course:

● Gold Medal: Rishita Bhatia, Suvidha Berry

● Silver Medal: Neha Shah

● Bronze Medal: Moksha Singh

Apart from the Palmistry course, the institute offers many other courses such as Astrology, Numerology, Vastu, Tarot, Graphology, and Reiki. Every course follows the same easy and practical teaching style, making sure students can apply their learning effectively.

The institute has earned thousands of 5-star reviews on Google, showing the trust of students across the country. It is not just a place to study but a family where students are respected, guided, and supported in every step of their career. Organising such a grand convocation, inviting ministers to honour the students, and ensuring each achiever gets recognition shows the institute’s true dedication to its learners.

Respected ministers Shri Tokhan Sahu (Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs), Shri Satish Chandra Dubey (Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines), Shri Janardan Singh Sigriwal (Lok Sabha MP), and Shri Raj Bhushan Choudhary (Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti) attended the ceremony. They honoured the students with awards and wished them success in their future.

The convocation ceremony was filled with joy, pride, and a strong sense of achievement. Along with the award distribution, special cultural programs were organised to connect students with Indian traditions. The event not only celebrated academic success but also strengthened the bond between the institute, its students, and the rich heritage of occult sciences in India.