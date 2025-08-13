Analysts Tip This New Altcoin To Outshine Dogecoin And Cardano In 2025 Gains After These Major Updates

While Dogecoin and Cardano are established projects, Remittix (RTX) is emerging as a serious contender for 2025’s top-performing altcoin.

N
Nexa Desk
Published on:
Published on:
Lamborghini
Analysts Tip This New Altcoin To Outshine Dogecoin And Cardano In 2025 Gains After These Major Updates
info_icon
Sponsored Content

As the crypto market gears up for the next leg up, Dogecoin and Cardano remain at the top of many investors’ watchlists. However, both face tough competition from new-entry projects and tokens promising higher potential.

Analysts are pointing to a new altcoin, Remittix (RTX), predicting that following a series of major updates, it will outperform Cardano and Dogecoin in 2025.

Can Remittix (RTX) eclipse both projects? Let's dive in.

Buy Remittix Now
info_icon

Dogecoin Retains Meme Coin Crown but Faces New Competition

Despite being one of the earliest meme coins, Dogecoin has held its position as the king in the sector. This can be attributed to its strong, loyal community and high-profile endorsements.

DOGE is trading near $0.22, with massive whale accumulation over the past month. Analysts like Ali Martinez believe a breakout above $0.28 would clear $0.36 resistance. When the path is clear, targets reset to $0.70.

Ali trading chart via X.
info_icon

Source: Ali_chart via X.

However, this setup is valid if Bitcoin maintains its upward momentum

DOGE’s long-term growth remains tied to sentiment and broader market hype. It offers no real-world utility; this limitation allows newer tokens to capture market share.

Over the years, Dogecoin has accumulated a market cap of over $33 billion. With that large market cap, its explosive potential is tied and limited.

Cardano’s Smart Contract Expansion Drives Optimism

Cardano (ADA) has been steadily expanding its smart contract capabilities, with recent upgrades improving transaction speeds and scalability.

Priced at around $0.77, ADA has seen over 125% gains in 2025, with analysts targeting $1 as the next resistance. While Cardano has announced many upgrades to their ecosystem, it faces criticism for slow adoption compared to faster-moving competitors.

With Cardano's slow adoption and market cap of over $22 billion, ADA is not the best crypto to buy for investors looking for massive gains in 2025.

Remittix: The PayFi Project Gaining Rapid Momentum

Remittix
info_icon

While Dogecoin and Cardano are established projects, Remittix (RTX) is emerging as a serious contender for 2025’s top-performing altcoin.

The PayFi platform facilitates instant crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries and supports 40+ cryptocurrencies.

Remittix (RTX) is built on the Ethereum blockchain, bridging a $19 trillion global payment gap between traditional payment and cryptocurrency. With increasing adoption, experts project over a 100x gain by the end of 2025.

Remittix Highlights:

  • Remittix smart contracts are fully CertiK audited; liquidity and team tokens are locked for 3 years.

  • A wallet featuring staking rewards, low fees, real-time FX rates, and a mobile-first design will launch in Q3.

  • Users can earn up to 20% referral rewards for onboarding new users.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency investments are risky and highly volatile. This is not financial advice; always do your research. Our editors are not involved, and we do not take responsibility for any losses.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son