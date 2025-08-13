Analysts Tip This New Altcoin To Outshine Dogecoin And Cardano In 2025 Gains After These Major Updates

As the crypto market gears up for the next leg up, Dogecoin and Cardano remain at the top of many investors’ watchlists. However, both face tough competition from new-entry projects and tokens promising higher potential.
Analysts are pointing to a new altcoin, Remittix (RTX), predicting that following a series of major updates, it will outperform Cardano and Dogecoin in 2025.
Dogecoin Retains Meme Coin Crown but Faces New Competition
Despite being one of the earliest meme coins, Dogecoin has held its position as the king in the sector. This can be attributed to its strong, loyal community and high-profile endorsements.
DOGE is trading near $0.22, with massive whale accumulation over the past month. Analysts like Ali Martinez believe a breakout above $0.28 would clear $0.36 resistance. When the path is clear, targets reset to $0.70.
However, this setup is valid if Bitcoin maintains its upward momentum
DOGE’s long-term growth remains tied to sentiment and broader market hype. It offers no real-world utility; this limitation allows newer tokens to capture market share.
Over the years, Dogecoin has accumulated a market cap of over $33 billion. With that large market cap, its explosive potential is tied and limited.
Cardano’s Smart Contract Expansion Drives Optimism
Cardano (ADA) has been steadily expanding its smart contract capabilities, with recent upgrades improving transaction speeds and scalability.
Priced at around $0.77, ADA has seen over 125% gains in 2025, with analysts targeting $1 as the next resistance. While Cardano has announced many upgrades to their ecosystem, it faces criticism for slow adoption compared to faster-moving competitors.
With Cardano's slow adoption and market cap of over $22 billion, ADA is not the best crypto to buy for investors looking for massive gains in 2025.
Remittix: The PayFi Project Gaining Rapid Momentum
While Dogecoin and Cardano are established projects, Remittix (RTX) is emerging as a serious contender for 2025’s top-performing altcoin.
The PayFi platform facilitates instant crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries and supports 40+ cryptocurrencies.
Remittix (RTX) is built on the Ethereum blockchain, bridging a $19 trillion global payment gap between traditional payment and cryptocurrency. With increasing adoption, experts project over a 100x gain by the end of 2025.
Remittix Highlights:
Remittix smart contracts are fully CertiK audited; liquidity and team tokens are locked for 3 years.
A wallet featuring staking rewards, low fees, real-time FX rates, and a mobile-first design will launch in Q3.
Users can earn up to 20% referral rewards for onboarding new users.
Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency investments are risky and highly volatile. This is not financial advice; always do your research. Our editors are not involved, and we do not take responsibility for any losses.