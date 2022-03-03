Thursday, Mar 03, 2022
With locally sourced quality products, UnCafe in Delhi's Green Park hopes to make healthy food both delicious and accessible

This Cafe in Delhi is Promoting Mindful Eating
Updated: 03 Mar 2022 12:07 pm

With a dream of pioneering a health revolution, UnCafe embodies mindful eating experiences. Situated in Green Park, the restaurant started its journey to bring delectable farm-to-table meals using fresh, quality ingredients sourced from locally owned farms in Delhi NCR.

Their vegetarian-only menu is wholesome yet nutritious, and curated using real and hydroponically grown produce. It offers a considered selection of hearty bowls, salads, sandwiches, smoothies, and more. With a thought to contribute to a healthy ecosystem, UnCafe makes healthy food delicious and accessible.

The interiors of the cafe are muted and nature-inspired

The restaurant is the brainchild of Riti Gupta and Sanskriti Gupta, as the co-founders felt a gap between healthy food being a lifestyle choice. At UnCafe, the vision is to constantly provide a space that allows one to step into the tasteful setting of muted yet vibrant colors, to enjoy scrumptious food that does not require waiting for a cheat day. 

“Our journey started with one question - good food can fill you, but can it complete you?’ And while looking for an answer; we stumbled upon UnCafe. We knew small steps taken together can bring enormous changes and Uncafe is all about taking such steps,” say the co-founders  Riti Gupta and Sanskriti Gupta.

UnCafe follows a Farm to Table concept, using locally sourced fresh ingredients

Through the unique concept of ‘Build your own bowl’ in its menu, Uncafe emphasizes on breaking the notion of healthy food being boring. It allows one to to pair their choice of protein with freshly sourced produce of vegetable toppings. Premium toppings like avocado, kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, caramelized walnuts, flattened chickpeas add texture and crunch to the bowl. It can be dressed up with unique in-house dressings like kimchi, maple chili vinaigrette, garlic aioli, etc to make it more flavorful. Without compromising on taste or palate, they provide premium gourmet experiences through fulfilling meals. 

Giving the old-school recipes a modern healthy twist, the ‘Korean Salad Bowl’ makes you unlearn the rice you had before with the goodness of black & red rice tossed in fresh produce along with euphoric kimchi on the side. ‘Yum Woon Sen’ is sweet chili peanut glass noodles with an unmatched taste. Recreating every scrumptious dish in a healthier way, the ‘Smash and Toast’ is a burst of avocado goodness at every bite.   

Uncafe recently opened their dine-in restaurant in Green Park, New Delhi and launched a cloud kitchen in Gurugram. 

Location: Green Park Ext market, South Delhi. 

Timings: 11:30am-9pm 

