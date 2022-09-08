These Places In India Are For The Gutsy Ones

India has several destinations that will surely make a cold shiver run down your spine. Packed with thrill, adventure, and excitement, these places offer an adrenaline rush that you might not have experienced before. Here is a look at some such sites.

Drass, Jammu and Kashmir

Drass, Jammu and Kashmir Shutterstock

Located at an altitude of approximately 10,597 feet, Drass is the coldest place in India and the second coldest inhabited place in the world. Winters are cold, with average temperatures around minus 20 degrees Celsius and as low as minus 23 degrees Celsius at the height of winter, which lasts from mid-October to mid-May. Known as the 'Gateway to Ladakh,' it is a much sought-after destination for those looking for high-altitude routes and tourist sites. The breathtaking beauty of this little town, with its jaw-clenching frosty temperature, makes it a tempting tourist spot.

Kolli Hill Road, Tamil Nadu

Kolli Hill Road, Tamil Nadu Shutterstock

Officially named MDR181, Kolli Hill Road is a dangerous mountain road located in Kolli Hills or Kolli Malai, a small mountain range located in central Tamil Nadu in Namakkal district on the east coast of South India. The road features 70 continuous hairpin bends.

Siju Cave, Meghalaya

Siju Cave, Meghalaya Shutterstock

More than 4 kilometers long, Siju Cave, or 'Bat Cave,' is located near the Napak Lake and Simsang River game reserve. It is a limestone cave famous for its stalagmites and stalactites. However, the cave has loads of water that can go up to your knees. Large parts of the cave remain unexplored to date.

Kuldhara, Rajasthan

Kuldhara, Rajasthan Shutterstock

If the Bhangarh Fort in Rajasthan was enough to scare you, Kuldhara would scare you out of your wits. An abandoned village in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan, Kuldhara was once a prosperous village inhabited by Paliwal Brahmins. However, the village was abandoned by the early 19th century for unknown reasons. It remains barren, almost the same as its inhabitants had left it centuries ago. It is also said that people who have tried to stay there at night have been chased away by the strange paranormal phenomenon.